Mazloum Abdi, PM Barzani Discuss De-escalation as KRG Steps Up Aid to Western Kurdistan

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, announced on Monday that he held a phone call with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss de-escalation efforts in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria) and the transfer of ISIS detainees to Iraq.

In a statement posted on X, Abdi said the talks focused on regional security developments and ongoing coordination, noting that Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) continued support for the SDF and the people of Western Kurdistan.

Abdi expressed his appreciation for what he described as the KRG’s “ongoing support,” emphasizing that the cooperation reflects a shared sense of partnership and responsibility amid current challenges.

The call comes as the KRG intensifies its humanitarian and diplomatic engagement in Western Kurdistan. Under direct instructions from Prime Minister Barzani, fuel supplies are being delivered throughout the winter season to help civilians cope with harsh weather conditions.

In a statement issued on January 22, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani said fuel shipments are being carried out through the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) and will continue uninterrupted until the end of winter. He underscored that the initiative reflects the KRG’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities beyond the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier this week, the BCF, acting on the directives of President Masoud Barzani, dispatched the largest humanitarian aid convoy to Western Kurdistan to date. The convoy included 67 trucks carrying 22 types of essential supplies, food items, and heating equipment. More than 150 BCF staff members were also deployed to oversee the distribution of aid on the ground.

The renewed coordination follows weeks of escalating tensions in Western Kurdistan, where clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and SDF forces have displaced thousands of civilians and exacerbated shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies. Humanitarian agencies warn that continued insecurity and access constraints risk deepening the already fragile humanitarian situation across the region.