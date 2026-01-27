U.S. Air Force Conducts Multi-Day Readiness Exercise Across CENTCOM Region

According to the statement, the exercise is designed to demonstrate AFCENT’s ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower under demanding conditions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Air Force’s Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central – AFCENT) has launched a multi-day readiness exercise aimed at strengthening regional security, enhancing cooperation with partner nations, and ensuring the rapid and flexible deployment of airpower across the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the exercise is designed to demonstrate AFCENT’s ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower under demanding conditions. It focuses on improving the rapid movement of personnel and aircraft, operating from dispersed and contingency locations, and sustaining logistics with a minimal footprint while maintaining integrated, multinational command and control over a wide operational area.

Lt. Gen. Derek France, commander of AFCENT and Combined Forces Air Component commander for CENTCOM, said the exercise highlights the professionalism and readiness of U.S. Airmen working alongside regional partners.

“Our Airmen are proving they can disperse, operate, and generate combat sorties under demanding conditions—safely, precisely, and alongside our partners,” France said. “This is about upholding our commitment to maintaining combat-ready Airmen and the disciplined execution required to keep airpower available when and where it’s needed.”

During the training event, U.S. forces are deploying small, efficient teams to multiple contingency locations to validate rapid setup, launch, and recovery procedures. CENTCOM emphasized that all activities are being conducted with host-nation approval and in close coordination with civil and military aviation authorities, underscoring respect for national sovereignty and a strong focus on safety and precision.

The exercise reflects the U.S. Air Force’s ongoing commitment to regional defense and stability, reinforcing cooperation with partner nations while deterring potential threats. CENTCOM said such training efforts help reduce the risk of miscalculation and contribute to peace through a credible, combat-ready, and responsible military presence in the region.