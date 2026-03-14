Turkish President Says Ankara Taking Defensive Measures, Will Not Be Drawn into Regional Conflict

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye’s priority is avoiding involvement in the Iran-US-Israel conflict after NATO air defenses intercepted a third ballistic missile near Incirlik base.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye’s main objective is to keep the country away from the escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, while emphasizing that Ankara remains ready to respond to any threat.

Speaking on Friday, during a speech, Erdogan said Türkiye is taking defensive measures to protect its airspace.

“We are taking all necessary self-defense measures to prevent any threat targeting our country’s airspace, exactly as we did last night,” Erdogan said.

He stressed that Türkiye has no intention of being drawn into the war currently unfolding between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Erdogan said the government’s priority is to prevent the country from becoming involved in the wider regional conflict.

His remarks came after Turkish forces intercepted a third ballistic missile that had been directed toward Turkish territory.

Earlier on Friday morning, March 13, Turkish media reported that a missile attack targeted the Incirlik air base, a military installation located near the southern city of Adana.

The missile was intercepted and neutralized by air defense systems before reaching its target.

According to Turkish authorities, NATO air defense systems intercepted the projectile near the base.

The missile triggered warning sirens at Incirlik air base in the early morning hours. Residents in the nearby city of Adana reported hearing sirens at approximately 3:25 a.m. local time, according to reports cited by AFP.

Turkish officials said the incident marked the third ballistic missile interception recorded in recent days.

According to the defense ministry, NATO shot down a first missile on March 4 and a second earlier that week on Monday.

The latest interception renewed Erdogan’s call for caution as regional tensions continue to rise.

“We are acting very cautiously against plots, traps and provocations that seek to drag our country into war,” Erdogan said.

“Keeping our country out of this fire pit is our top priority.”

The missile incident occurred near Incirlik air base, a NATO facility where United States forces are stationed.

Turkish defense officials confirmed that NATO missile defense systems were responsible for neutralizing the projectile.

Defense outlet SavunmaSanayiST reported that debris seen falling through the atmosphere may have been fragments of the intercepted missile or remnants of the interceptor after catching fire during atmospheric re-entry, according to AFP.

Iran’s embassy in Ankara denied that Tehran had launched a projectile toward Türkiye.

In a statement cited by AFP, the embassy said “no projectile” had been fired in the direction of Turkish territory.

Security analysts questioned that explanation.

Sinan Ulgen, a senior fellow with Carnegie Europe, said the repeated incidents make it difficult to attribute the events to coincidence.

“The first one you can explain it away, the second one possibly, but the third? No. This cannot be accidental,” Ulgen said.

He said the situation places Ankara in a difficult position.

“This leaves Ankara in a real bind,” he said, adding that Türkiye may look for a limited or “low-threshold way to respond.”

Ulgen also noted differences between Türkiye and other regional actors.

“In a way, the Gulf countries have not responded but Turkey’s political and military culture is different,” he said.

“It’s a matter of demonstrating deterrence to Iran, so that things don’t escalate further.”

Turkish authorities have continued to emphasize restraint.

Erdogan said Türkiye intends to maintain a balanced and cautious approach as developments unfold.

“We will maintain common sense as we respond to the complex events around us,” he said.

The missile interception occurred amid heightened tensions across the Middle East linked to the ongoing war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Incirlik air base has long been used by US and allied forces and hosts military personnel from several NATO member states, including Spain and Poland.

Security experts cited in the AFP report said the base is believed to store US-owned tactical nuclear weapons, with estimates suggesting between fifty and sixty such weapons may be located at the facility.

The region also hosts other elements of NATO’s missile defense infrastructure.

US troops are stationed at the Kurecik base in Malatya, where they operate an early-warning radar system used as part of NATO’s ballistic missile defense network.

NATO describes the radar system as a key element of its missile shield capable of detecting missile launches from Iran.

Turkish authorities have repeatedly denied that radar data from Kurecik has been used to support Israeli military operations, according to AFP.

Earlier in the week, Türkiye also deployed a Patriot missile defense system in Malatya.

The move came shortly after NATO said it was strengthening its ballistic missile defense posture in response to developments in the region.

Following the second missile interception earlier in the week, the United States temporarily closed its consulate in Adana and advised American citizens to leave southeastern Türkiye, according to AFP.

Erdogan said Türkiye will continue monitoring regional developments closely while maintaining defensive readiness and avoiding direct involvement in the escalating conflict.