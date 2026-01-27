Trump Warns Against Maliki’s Return as Iraq PM Amid Nomination by Coordination Framework

Trump said he was “hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice” by returning al-Maliki to power, arguing that Iraq “descended into poverty and total chaos” during his previous tenure.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday cautioned Iraqi political leaders against reinstating former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, warning that such a move could jeopardize Iraq’s stability and future relations with Washington.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he was “hearing that the Great Country of Iraq might make a very bad choice” by returning al-Maliki to power, arguing that Iraq “descended into poverty and total chaos” during his previous tenure. Trump warned that if al-Maliki were elected again, the United States would reconsider its support for Iraq, claiming Baghdad would have “zero chance of success, prosperity, or freedom” without U.S. assistance.

The remarks come days after Iraq’s Coordination Framework, a major Shiite political alliance, announced that it had nominated al-Maliki for the post of prime minister following an extensive leadership meeting held at the office of Hadi al-Amiri.

In an official statement issued on Saturday, the Coordination Framework said the nomination was the result of a majority vote, citing al-Maliki’s experience in governance and his past role in managing state affairs. The bloc stressed its commitment to fulfilling constitutional responsibilities, preserving national stability, and advancing state-building efforts.

The alliance also emphasized its readiness to work with all national forces to form a strong and effective government capable of addressing Iraq’s pressing challenges, improving public services, and safeguarding the country’s security and territorial integrity.

Trump concluded his message with a call to Iraqi leaders to avoid repeating past mistakes, ending his post with the slogan: “Make Iraq Great Again.”