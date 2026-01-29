Iran’s FM Criticizes European Policies, Warns of Regional War Risks

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Araghchi said several countries are working to prevent an all-out war in the region, but claimed European states are instead contributing to rising tensions.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday criticized European governments over their approach to escalating tensions in the Middle East, warning that current policies could contribute to a broader regional conflict.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Araghchi said several countries are working to prevent an all-out war in the region, but claimed European states are instead contributing to rising tensions.

He accused European governments of pursuing policies aligned with Washington, including efforts related to the “snapback” mechanism tied to sanctions, and criticized moves in Europe to designate Iran’s national military as a terrorist organization.

Araghchi also condemned what he described as Europe’s selective stance on regional conflicts, arguing that European governments have failed to take action regarding the war in Gaza while criticizing Iran on human rights issues.

The Iranian foreign minister further warned that Europe itself could face serious economic consequences if a large-scale regional conflict erupts, particularly through potential increases in global energy prices.

He concluded by saying European citizens deserve policies that better serve their long-term interests.

The statement comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts and heightened tensions across the Middle East, with multiple countries seeking to prevent further escalation in the region.