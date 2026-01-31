Iran Rejects Negotiations Under Pressure in Call With Egypt’s President

Pezeshkian says Tehran favors diplomacy over force, rules out talks conducted under threat.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday said Tehran has neither sought war nor considers conflict to be in the interest of Iran or the United States, stressing that his country rejects negotiations conducted under threat. His remarks came during a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, according to a statement summarizing the conversation.

Pezeshkian emphasized that pressure and the use of force would not compel Iran to enter talks, reaffirming that disputes should be addressed exclusively through diplomatic channels.

He underlined that Iran’s approach is rooted in dialogue and political solutions rather than escalation, signaling Tehran’s continued opposition to coercive diplomacy.

The comments come amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing uncertainty over the future of diplomatic engagement between Iran, the United States, and regional and international actors.

Tehran has repeatedly insisted that any negotiations must be based on mutual respect and free from military or economic pressure, while Western officials have maintained that deterrence and sanctions remain central to their policy toward Iran.

Egypt, under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has in recent years sought to position itself as a regional interlocutor, engaging with multiple parties amid shifting dynamics in the Middle East. The phone call reflects broader efforts by regional states to contain escalation and promote political dialogue at a time when conflicts and rivalries continue to test regional stability.