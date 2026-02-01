President Masoud Barzani, Syrian President, Discuss Comprehensive Agreement With SDF in Phone Call

Damascus reiterates commitment to Kurdish rights and equal citizenship as both sides stress unity and stability in Syria.

6 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa held a phone call with President Masoud Barzani to discuss the latest developments in Syria and the implementation of a comprehensive agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to a statement issued by the Syrian Presidency.

The statement said President al-Sharaa briefed Barzani on recent political and security developments in the country, underscoring what Damascus described as the Syrian state’s commitment to safeguarding the national, political, and civil rights of Kurds in Syria.

He stressed that all Syrians are equal before the law and entitled to equal rights, regardless of ethnic or political affiliation.

Barzani, for his part, welcomed the comprehensive agreement reached between the Syrian government and the SDF, expressing support for its implementation and emphasizing that it should contribute to preserving Syria’s unity and stability, according to the statement.

Both sides highlighted the importance of cooperation and joint coordination to ensure the effective execution of the agreement, noting that successful implementation would help strengthen stability not only in Syria but across the wider region.

The call reflects ongoing contacts between Damascus and Kurdish political leadership in the Kurdistan Region amid efforts to manage Syria’s complex post-conflict landscape, particularly in areas under the influence of Kurdish-led forces, and as regional actors continue to monitor the trajectory of political arrangements involving the SDF.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government reached a comprehensive agreement on Friday to end hostilities and integrate military, security, and administrative structures in Western Kurdistan, including a full ceasefire, withdrawal of forces from front lines, and the entry of Syrian Interior Ministry units into Hasakah and Qamishlo.

The deal establishes a new military division composed of three SDF brigades and a special Kobani brigade under Aleppo province, while administratively bringing Democratic Autonomous Administration institutions under Syrian state authority, ensuring the continuation of civil services, protecting Kurdish civil and educational rights, and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons.