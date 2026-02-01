KNCS Backs Damascus-SDF Accord as 'Gateway' for Constitutional Recognition

The KNCS endorsed the SDF-Damascus agreement as a step toward constitutional rights and national dialogue, as security forces prepare for integration and the handover of Qamishlo Airport to the state.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS) has officially endorsed the comprehensive security and administrative agreement signed between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), characterizing the accord as a pivotal opportunity to initiate a broader national dialogue regarding Kurdish rights. In a formal statement issued regarding the pact, which was signed on January 30, 2026, the Council emphasized the necessity of a "responsible stance" to ensure the agreement is implemented sustainably.

The KNCS’s announcement comes as practical measures to enforce the deal are set to begin on Monday, marking a significant shift in the governance and security architecture of northeastern Syria. The Council stated that it views the agreement, in conjunction with Presidential Decree No. 13, as a strategic "gateway" for engagement between the government and representatives of the Kurdish people. According to the KNCS, the ultimate objectives of this dialogue must be the achievement of legitimate national rights, the redress of historical grievances committed against the Kurds, and the enshrining of these protections within the country's future constitution.

"The Council considers this agreement an important step," the statement read, adding that the body hopes the move will succeed in "ending the suffering and tensions in the country and facilitating the return of displaced persons to their homelands."

The agreement in question, reached on Friday, outlines a major restructuring of military and administrative power in the region. According to reporting by Kurdistan24, the implementation phase is scheduled to commence Monday with immediate security changes in the city of Qamishlo. A curfew is expected to be imposed across the city as the first step of the protocol, during which Syrian government security forces will deploy to designated key security zones.

Under the terms of the accord, the Syrian state will reassume control over critical infrastructure. This includes the handover of Qamishlo Airport and various border crossings, representing a restoration of Damascus’s authority over international entry points in the region. The deal further stipulates a phased integration of military assets. An estimated 16,000 personnel drawn from SDF units will be organized into a new formation over a month-long process. This force will eventually be integrated with Syrian government troops under coordinated security arrangements.

The structural changes extend beyond immediate security deployments. The agreement establishes a new military division comprised of three SDF brigades and a special brigade from Kobani, all of which will operate under the jurisdiction of the Aleppo province. Administratively, the institutions of the Democratic Autonomous Administration are set to be brought under Syrian state authority. However, the terms reportedly ensure the continuation of civil services and explicitly protect Kurdish civil and educational rights.

Following the initial transfer of airports and border control, a second phase of the agreement is slated to address economic assets, specifically the handover of oil fields to the Syrian government. This phased approach aims to gradually reintegrate the region’s economic and security apparatus with the central state while maintaining local stability.

The diplomatic breakthrough that led to this arrangement was reportedly facilitated by high-level mediation. Sources familiar with the negotiations indicated that the agreement would likely not have been possible without the direct involvement of President Masoud Barzani. The President is said to have played a pivotal role behind the scenes, utilizing his longstanding political influence and regional relationships to bridge deep-seated mistrust between the SDF leadership and Damascus. His involvement was described as essential in encouraging compromise to prevent further escalation and ensure stability in the Kurdish-populated areas.

In its statement, the KNCS underscored that the success of such agreements relies on a fundamental shift in how the Syrian state interacts with its diverse population. The Council reiterated that protecting the supreme interests of the nation is contingent upon guaranteeing the rights of all Syrian components.

"This can only be achieved through genuine partnership, justice, and equality," the KNCS statement declared. The Council argued that only by adhering to these principles can the country ensure lasting security, stability, and a dignified life for all citizens without distinction.

As the region prepares for the deployment of Syrian Interior Ministry units into Hasakah and Qamishlo, the focus shifts to the practicalities of integration. The deal includes provisions for a full ceasefire and the withdrawal of forces from active front lines. Furthermore, it addresses the humanitarian crisis by establishing frameworks to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons, a key priority cited by the KNCS in their endorsement of the plan.

The convergence of the KNCS’s political support and the commencement of security transfers signals a potentially historic recalibration of relations between Kurdish forces and the Syrian state. By framing the agreement as a prelude to constitutional reform and national dialogue, the KNCS has positioned the security pact as a stepping stone toward a more permanent political settlement.