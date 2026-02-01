President Barzani, SDF Commander Discuss Syria Developments and Implementation of Damascus Agreement

Phone call focuses on the latest Syrian developments, the SDF–government deal, and resolving disputes through dialogue.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani held a phone call on Sunday with Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to discuss recent developments in Syria and ongoing political and security processes.

According to a statement issued by the Barzani Headquarters, the call focused on the latest situation in Syria, particularly the steps related to the implementation of the agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF.

Both sides emphasized the importance of addressing outstanding challenges and disputes through dialogue, stressing that peaceful engagement remains the most effective path toward stability and long-term security in Syria.

The conversation also underscored the need to prevent further escalation and to support efforts aimed at establishing calm and sustainable stability across the country, amid a sensitive phase marked by shifting security and political dynamics.

The phone call reflects continued coordination and communication between Kurdish leadership in the Kurdistan Region and key actors in West of Kurdistan, in northeastern Syria, as negotiations and implementation measures move forward.

In a related development, President Barzani held a phone call on Saturday evening with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, recent developments, and the agreement reached between the Syrian government and the SDF, according to a statement issued by Barzani’s headquarters.

The statement said the call, focused on the broader political and security landscape in Syria, including the latest changes on the ground and the understandings between Damascus and the SDF, as well as the next steps related to that agreement.

Both sides emphasized the need to establish peace and stability in Syria, reaffirming that dialogue and mutual understanding remain the only viable means to resolve disputes and disagreements in the country.

The conversation reflects ongoing regional engagement over Syria’s future, as political actors underline diplomacy as essential to managing the country’s complex challenges and advancing long-term stability.

In a separate account of the call, the Syrian Presidency said President Ahmad al-Sharaa briefed Barzani on recent political and security developments, stressing Damascus’s commitment to protecting the national, political, and civil rights of Kurds in Syria and affirming that all Syrians are equal before the law regardless of ethnic or political affiliation.

According to the statement, Barzani welcomed the comprehensive agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF and voiced support for its implementation, with both sides underscoring the need for cooperation and coordination to ensure the deal contributes to Syria’s unity and stability and to broader regional stability.

The SDF and the Syrian government reached a comprehensive agreement on Friday to end hostilities and integrate military, security, and administrative structures in Western Kurdistan, including a full ceasefire, withdrawal of forces from front lines, and the entry of Syrian Interior Ministry units into Hasakah and Qamishlo.

The deal establishes a new military division composed of three SDF brigades and a special Kobani brigade under Aleppo province, while administratively bringing Democratic Autonomous Administration institutions under Syrian state authority, ensuring the continuation of civil services, protecting Kurdish civil and educational rights, and facilitating the return of internally displaced persons.