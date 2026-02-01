Israel Shares Intelligence on Iranian Missile Program as Tehran Confirms Over 3,000 Protest Deaths

Israel warned the US on Iran’s missile program and set conditions for any future deal with Iran, while Tehran confirmed 3,117 protest deaths and threatened regional war.

37 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - High-level security discussions between Israeli and American officials in Washington have revealed new intelligence regarding Tehran's efforts to revive its ballistic missile program, occurring simultaneously with a historic admission by the Iranian government regarding the scale of lethal force used in recent domestic unrest. On Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, as Israeli defense officials outlined strict conditions for future engagement with Iran, the office of the Iranian President released a formal casualty list confirming that 3,117 individuals were killed during the last month of anti-government protests.

The diplomatic and security consultations in Washington were led by Israeli Director General Eyal Zamir, who met with his American counterpart, Dan Keen.

According to a report by Israeli Channel 12, Mr. Zamir presented the U.S. delegation with sensitive intelligence information detailing Iran’s renewed attempts to accelerate its missile capabilities. The meeting underscores the deepening concern in Tel Aviv regarding the trajectory of Iran's military development amidst its ongoing internal crisis.

During these exchanges, the Israeli delegation articulated a rigid framework for any potential diplomatic resolution with the Islamic Republic.

Channel 12 reported that Israel has established three primary conditions for any future agreement: the total prevention of Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, the complete dismantling of its missile program, and a cessation of Tehran’s support for proxy groups operating throughout the Middle East.

Beyond the technical parameters of a potential agreement, the discussions included blunt assessments regarding military scenarios.

Tel Aviv issued a specific warning to Washington regarding force posture in the region. Israeli officials cautioned that if the United States' objective in any potential military strike is to topple the Iranian regime, it would require the assembly of a military force significantly larger than the contingent currently deployed in the Middle East.

The dialogue also touched upon the geopolitical mechanics of negotiation. The Israeli outlet Walla reported that Mr. Zamir issued a stern warning to U.S. officials regarding the consequences of allowing Turkey to mediate any negotiations between the West and Iran, signaling a deep distrust of Ankara’s involvement in the sensitive security file.

Furthermore, the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth indicated that Mr. Zamir’s visit included substantive discussions on military options, a subject that has gained urgency following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to use force in response to the Iranian regime's violent crackdown on protesters.

In Tehran, the leadership responded to the heightened external pressure with combative rhetoric. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a stern counter-warning to the United States, declaring that "any attack on Iran will lead to the ignition of a regional war."

While emphasizing that his country does not actively seek conflict, Khamenei stated that Iran would deliver a firm response to any aggression. He further asserted that the longstanding American policy of keeping "all options on the table" no longer intimidates the Iranian people.

However, the Iranian government’s focus on Monday was largely directed inward, as the administration of President Pezeshkian moved to address the catastrophic toll of recent civil unrest.

In a statement carried by the IRNA news agency, the office of the Iranian President published a list of names of 2,986 individuals killed during the recent protests. The release of such granular data marks a significant departure from previous state practices regarding unrest casualty figures.

The official statement clarified that the total death toll from the events currently stands at 3,117 individuals. "We regret to announce that the total death toll from the recent events, as previously stated, is 3,117 individuals," the President’s office noted. "A list of the details for 2,986 people is published in the appendix of this announcement."

The government accounted for the discrepancy of 131 individuals between the total figure and the published names by citing administrative and forensic challenges.

The statement explained that the difference is related to the unidentified status of a number of victims and discrepancies in the national ID records of some of the deceased within the civil registration system. Officials promised that these remaining names would be presented in a subsequent list "with the utmost speed following verification."

IRNA reported that the list was compiled using data provided by the country's Forensic Medicine Organization, which was then cross-referenced with the National Organization for Civil Registration system. The President’s office framed the release as a directive from President Pezeshkian, prepared in accordance with a policy of "transparency, responsibility, and accountability."

To address potential public skepticism regarding the accuracy of the government's accounting, the administration announced further procedural steps.

The statement from the Iranian President's office indicated that within the next 48 hours, the government will launch a dedicated portal designed to receive new information or claims regarding the investigation and verification of victims' names. The office pledged that "accurate and complete responses will be provided to all potential doubts" submitted through this mechanism.

The convergence of these developments—Israel’s push for a more robust U.S. military posture and Iran’s unprecedented confirmation of mass casualties—illustrates a volatile moment in the region, with the Iranian government facing acute pressure from both its own citizenry and its foreign adversaries.