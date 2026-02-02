Khamenei Accuses US and Israel of Orchestrating Failed Unrest in Iran

“I was informed through a certain channel that the CIA and Mossad deployed all of their resources into the field,” Khamenei wrote, adding that despite these efforts, the plot was ultimately defeated.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Monday accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating recent unrest in Iran, claiming that foreign intelligence agencies were behind what he described as a failed plot.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Khamenei said the “recent sedition” was planned and directed from abroad, alleging the involvement of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s Mossad.

“I was informed through a certain channel that the CIA and Mossad deployed all of their resources into the field,” Khamenei wrote, adding that despite these efforts, the plot was ultimately defeated.

Khamenei’s remarks come a day after he accused the United States of seeking to dominate Iran due to its natural wealth and strategic position. In a separate post on Sunday, he said Iran’s oil, gas reserves, rich mineral resources, and geographic location made the country a target for foreign powers.

“Iran possesses numerous attractions: its oil, gas, rich minerals, and geographic location are attractive. The US wants to seize control of this country just as they controlled it before,” he said.

The comments reflect escalating rhetoric from Iran’s leadership amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing disputes between Tehran and Washington, as well as Iran’s long-standing hostility toward Israel.