President Barzani, British Ambassador Discuss Iraq’s Political Process and Regional Developments

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday received British Ambassador to Iraq Irfan Siddiq in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Andrew Bizley, the British Consul General in Erbil, and focused on the latest political developments in Iraq, including ongoing efforts to form a new government and the process of appointing the Iraqi president.

During the meeting, President Barzani emphasized that the presidency of Iraq is the constitutional entitlement of the Kurdish people, stressing the need to establish an appropriate mechanism for the election and nomination of a presidential candidate. He noted that such a framework is essential to ensuring stability in Iraq’s political process following elections.

Addressing the position of the Iraqi prime minister, President Barzani stated that the post belongs to the Shiite political forces, adding that they should resolve the matter internally.

The discussions also covered regional issues, including the situation in Syria, the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the peace process in Turkey, and broader regional tensions.