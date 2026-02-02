PM Barzani Arrives in Dubai for World Governments Summit

During the event, the Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior UAE officials, as well as leaders and representatives of participating countries.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Dubai on Monday at the official invitation of UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to participate in the 2026 World Governments Summit.

Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Barzani was received by UAE Minister of Justice Abdullah Al Nuaimi, underscoring the importance the United Arab Emirates places on the visit and the summit.

During the event, the Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior UAE officials, as well as leaders and representatives of participating countries. Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding cooperation in key sectors, and exchanging views on the latest political and economic developments in Iraq and the wider region.

The World Governments Summit, held annually in Dubai, is a global platform that brings together heads of state and government, ministers, policymakers, international organizations, and private sector leaders. The summit focuses on shaping future governance, addressing global challenges, and promoting innovative solutions in areas such as economic development, digital transformation, sustainability, and public sector reform.

Prime Minister Barzani’s participation reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to engaging in international forums, enhancing regional and global partnerships, and presenting the Kurdistan Region as an active and constructive partner in discussions on future governance and development.