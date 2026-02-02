Former U.S. Official Victoria Taylor Welcomes Ceasefire Between SDF and Damascus

Taylor highlighted the U.S. role in ensuring the ceasefire holds, saying both the administration and Congress support protecting Kurdish rights.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Victoria Taylor, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iraq and Iran, praised the newly announced ceasefire between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus, calling it a “significant step forward” in reducing violence and protecting Kurds in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

In an interview with Kurdistan24 on Monday, Taylor noted that previous agreements had collapsed, leading to serious clashes in December and January. She expressed hope that the new deal, which strengthens the SDF’s security role and includes additional compromises by Damascus, would be fully implemented.

Taylor highlighted the U.S. role in ensuring the ceasefire holds, saying both the administration and Congress support protecting Kurdish rights. She stressed that the SDF must make realistic concessions in light of recent Syrian government gains, while the U.S. seeks to gradually reduce its military presence.

On Iraq, Taylor noted U.S. opposition to former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s nomination, citing his controversial past and risks to U.S.–Iraq relations. She emphasized that Iraqi leaders must balance domestic politics with preserving strong ties to Washington.

Taylor concluded that the ceasefire could signal a path toward a stable Syria, where minority rights are protected, and communities are integrated into governance.