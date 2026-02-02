Syrian FM Meets KNCS Delegation to Discuss Kurdish Rights and Security

The KNCS delegation, led by Mohammed Ismail, stressed the importance of preserving Syria’s internal security and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity, while also conveying the political views and demands of the Kurdish population.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani on Monday held talks in Damascus with a delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS), focusing on political dialogue, citizens’ rights, and national unity.

During the meeting, al-Shaibani underscored the rights of Kurdish citizens in Syria, affirming that the rights of all Syrian citizens must be protected without discrimination. He reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive dialogue as part of broader efforts to strengthen stability in the country.

The KNCS delegation welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13, describing it as an important step toward addressing Kurdish rights and advancing political participation.

Earlier, Suleiman Oso, a member of the KNCS Presidency, told Kurdistan24 that the Syrian Foreign Ministry initiated contact with the KNCS to request a meeting in Damascus. The KNCS agreed to directly present Kurdish political demands and aspirations to Syrian decision-makers.

Oso said the talks are guided by the KNCS’s strategic decisions adopted last year, particularly the resolutions of the April 26, 2025, Conference, which emphasize Kurdish unity and the formation of a joint Kurdish delegation. He stressed that the Council’s immediate priority is protecting the Kurdish region from war and further instability.

According to Oso, the KNCS ultimately aims to establish a comprehensive political meeting between a unified Kurdish delegation and the Syrian government to reach a lasting solution to the Kurdish issue within the broader Syrian crisis. He noted that the timing of the Damascus talks coincides with heightened security measures in Hasakah, underscoring the sensitive political and security dynamics surrounding the engagement.