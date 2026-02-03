Massive Fire Engulfs Bazaar in Western Tehran; No Injuries Reported

A massive bazaar fire in west Tehran on Tuesday caused extensive smoke citywide. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains unclear as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A large-scale fire erupted on Tuesday morning at a commercial bazaar located in the western districts of Tehran, according to reports from Iranian state media and Agence France-Presse (AFP). Emergency services and multiple firefighting units were deployed to the scene in the Jannat Abad neighborhood, where plumes of black smoke were visible across significant portions of the Iranian capital.

The incident has prompted a significant response from municipal emergency departments. Mohammad Behnia, the operations commander of Tehran’s emergency services, provided an initial assessment of the situation regarding potential casualties.

According to Behnia, the fire has resulted in no reported injuries to individuals at the site thus far. While the lack of immediate casualties has been noted, the operational response remains active as crews work to manage the scene.

Despite the absence of reported physical harm to citizens, officials have characterized the blaze as highly significant due to its geographic reach and visual impact. Jalal Maleki, a spokesman for the Tehran fire department, was quoted by state television describing the intensity of the situation.

Maleki stated that the fire is "extensive," confirming that the scale of the smoke and the fire itself is such that the incident is currently "visible from various parts of Tehran."

The Jannat Abad area, where the fire originated, is described by state media as a dense commercial sector characterized by a high concentration of stalls and retail shops.

As the blaze spread through these commercial structures, thick plumes of black smoke were documented billowing into the atmosphere and blanketing the surrounding residential and commercial areas. Footage of the event aired on state television illustrated the magnitude of the smoke, which obscured visibility in the western portion of the city.

In response to the emergency, state media reports indicated that firefighting units were immediately dispatched to the Jannat Abad market.

The primary objective of these crews is to contain the extensive blaze and prevent further spread within the crowded bazaar environment, which is filled with various retail stalls and commercial goods.

The presence of these materials, along with the reported density of the market structures, appears to have contributed to the scale of the fire as described by the fire department’s spokesperson.

While the emergency response remains underway, the specific origin of the fire remains a subject of official inquiry.

As of Tuesday morning, the underlying cause of the blaze was unclear. Government officials and fire department representatives have focused their immediate public communications on the ongoing suppression efforts and the safety status of the public.

The visibility of the smoke across the capital served as a primary indicator to residents of the fire's magnitude. At approximately 11:00 AM local time, the situation was still being actively managed by municipal firefighters.

AFP noted that the state media accounts have focused on both the massive scale of the department's response and the visual impact of the fire on the city’s skyline.

The Tehran emergency services, through Commander Behnia, have indicated that they will continue to monitor the site for any changes in the casualty status as firefighters navigate the market.