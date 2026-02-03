PM Barzani and Jordanian Counterpart Discuss Regional Stability in Dubai

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met Jordanian PM Jafar Hassan in Dubai to discuss regional stability and strengthen bilateral ties, conveying mutual respect and regards from King Abdullah II.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government met with Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday to discuss the political and security landscape of Iraq and the broader Middle East. The meeting, which took place on Feb. 3 in Dubai, occurred on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, an international forum where the two leaders reviewed the status of bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

According to a report on the diplomatic encounter, the discussion between Prime Minister Barzani and Prime Minister Hassan was characterized by an exchange of views regarding the overall situation currently prevailing in Iraq.

The two heads of government also expanded their dialogue to address the wider regional climate, though specific policy details of the conversation were not immediately disclosed.

During the session, Prime Minister Hassan served as a formal diplomatic conduit for the Jordanian monarchy. He conveyed the official greetings and regards of King Abdullah II to Prime Minister Barzani.

This gesture was framed within a broader expression of the Kingdom of Jordan's intent regarding its diplomatic trajectory with the Kurdistan Region.

Specifically, Prime Minister Hassan articulated a clear desire on the part of his country to further strengthen bilateral relations, signaling an interest in deeper cooperation between Amman and Erbil.

The meeting highlighted the established diplomatic protocols between the two parties, with a focus on the continuity of high-level engagement.

The presence of both Prime Ministers at the World Government Summit in Dubai provided the venue for this reaffirmation of ties, occurring at a time when regional stability remains a primary focus for both administrations.

In response to the messages delivered by the Jordanian delegation, Prime Minister Barzani provided a formal reaffirmation of the Kurdistan Region's stance toward the Kingdom. PM Barzani expressed a high degree of respect and appreciation for the support that Jordan has historically and currently extended to the Kurdistan Region.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister specifically highlighted the role of King Abdullah II, noting the importance of the King’s personal support and the significance of the relationship between the two leaderships.

The encounter between the two Prime Ministers concluded with a mutual emphasis on the importance of the shared interests between Jordan and the Kurdistan Region. The exchange of greetings from King Abdullah II and the subsequent response from Prime Minister Barzani underscored a diplomatic environment of mutual regard.

The focus remained on the expressed objective of the Jordanian government to expand the scope of its bilateral ties, a goal that was met with formal appreciation by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s leadership.

As the World Government Summit continues in Dubai, this meeting stands as a primary instance of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s ongoing efforts to engage with regional partners.

The dialogue between PM Barzani and PM Hassan reinforces the existing diplomatic framework that links Erbil and Amman, centered on the stated desire for enhanced bilateral cooperation and a shared assessment of the challenges facing Iraq and the surrounding region.

The discussions held on Tuesday signify a formal step in maintaining the momentum of Kurdish-Jordanian relations. By emphasizing the desire for strengthened ties and highlighting the specific support of the Jordanian monarchy, the two Prime Ministers utilized the international summit as a platform to solidify the partnership between their respective governments.