Syrian Security Forces Enter Kurdish City of Qamishlo Under Agreement with Kurds

Syrian security forces began entering Qamishlo under an agreement with Kurdish parties, as President Ahmad al-Sharaa simultaneously reaffirmed constitutional guarantees for Kurdish rights during talks in Damascus.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syrian security forces began entering the city of Qamishlo on Tuesday under an agreement with Kurdish parties, marking a new phase in security arrangements in Western Kurdistan amid parallel political signals from Damascus on Kurdish rights.

As armored vehicles rolled toward the outskirts of Qamishlo, a city long regarded as the stronghold of the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration, developments on the ground unfolded alongside political assurances from Damascus, linking security implementation with renewed constitutional commitments toward Kurdish citizens.

A Kurdistan24 correspondent in Qamishlo reported that Syrian security forces on Tuesday began entering the city in Western Kurdistan, in northeastern Syria, in accordance with an agreement reached with the Kurds that ended weeks of military escalation.

According to the correspondent, “a convoy of internal security forces has begun entering the city of Qamishlo.” The convoy consisted of vehicles and armored units moving toward the outskirts of the city, which has served as the main stronghold of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration.

The entry of Syrian security forces is being carried out under the terms of the agreement concluded between Kurdish parties and the Syrian government, which paved the way for the deployment and brought an end to a period of heightened military tension.

The developments in Qamishlo coincided with political engagement in Damascus, where Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met a delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria at the People’s Palace.

According to a statement issued by the Syrian Presidency, President al-Sharaa affirmed during the meeting the state’s commitment to guaranteeing the rights of Kurdish citizens within the framework of the constitution, stressing that these rights fall under the broader protection of citizenship.

For its part, the Kurdish National Council delegation welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13, describing it as an important step toward strengthening rights and preserving cultural and social specificity.

The meeting came as part of broader contacts between Syrian officials and the Kurdish National Council aimed at political dialogue and national unity, unfolding in parallel with the implementation of security arrangements on the ground in Western Kurdistan.

The entry of Syrian security forces into Qamishlo, alongside presidential assurances on constitutional rights, underscores a synchronized security and political track shaping a new phase in relations between Damascus and Kurdish representatives.