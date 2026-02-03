Syrian President Pledges to Uphold Kurdish Rights in the Constitution

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met the Kurdish National Council in Damascus, affirming constitutional guarantees for Kurdish rights, as the KNCS welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13 and continued political dialogue with Syrian officials.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a signal of renewed political engagement amid sensitive security conditions, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met a delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria in Damascus, stressing the state’s commitment to guaranteeing the rights of Kurdish citizens within the framework of the constitution.

Inside the People’s Palace in Damascus, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa received a delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS), offering assurances on constitutional rights and opening a new chapter of dialogue as Kurdish representatives welcomed recent presidential steps aimed at protecting cultural and social identity.

According to a statement issued by the Syrian Presidency, President al-Sharaa met the delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

During the meeting, al-Sharaa affirmed the state’s commitment to guaranteeing the rights of Kurdish citizens as part of the constitutional framework, emphasizing that these rights fall within the broader protection of citizenship.

For its part, the delegation welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13, describing it as an important step toward strengthening rights and preserving cultural and social specificity.

The meeting comes in the context of broader contacts between Syrian officials and the Kurdish National Council aimed at political dialogue and national unity.

On Monday, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held talks in Damascus with a delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria, focusing on political dialogue, citizens’ rights, and national unity.

The KNCS delegation, headed by Mohammed Ismail, stressed during the meeting the importance of preserving Syria’s internal security and safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity, while also conveying the political views and demands of the Kurdish population.

Al-Shaibani underscored the rights of Kurdish citizens in Syria, affirming that the rights of all Syrian citizens must be protected without discrimination. He reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive dialogue as part of wider efforts to strengthen stability across the country.

During those talks, the KNCS delegation also welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13, considering it a significant step toward addressing Kurdish rights and enhancing political participation.

Earlier, Suleiman Oso, a member of the KNCS Presidency, told Kurdistan24 that the Syrian Foreign Ministry initiated contact with the Kurdish National Council to request a meeting in Damascus.

Oso said the KNCS agreed to the meeting in order to directly present Kurdish political demands and aspirations to Syrian decision-makers.

He explained that the talks are guided by the Council’s strategic decisions adopted last year, particularly the resolutions of the April 26, 2025, Conference, which emphasized Kurdish unity and the formation of a joint Kurdish delegation.

Oso added that the Council’s immediate priority is protecting the Kurdish region from war and further instability, noting that the timing of the Damascus talks coincides with heightened security measures in Hasakah, reflecting the sensitive political and security environment surrounding the engagement.

According to Oso, the KNCS ultimately seeks to convene a comprehensive political meeting between a unified Kurdish delegation and the Syrian government to reach a lasting solution to the Kurdish issue within the broader Syrian crisis.

The meeting between President al-Sharaa and the Kurdish National Council delegation, alongside parallel talks with the foreign minister, highlights an ongoing effort to frame Kurdish rights within constitutional guarantees and political dialogue at a time of heightened security and cautious engagement.