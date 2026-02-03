Kurdistan Region PM Meets Georgian Prime Minister on Sidelines of World Governments Summit in Dubai

Leaders stress boosting bilateral ties as Georgia’s PM highlights the positive role of Kurds in his country.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Tuesday with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Dubai, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2026, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the need to enhance ties between the Kurdistan Region and Georgia across multiple sectors, reflecting a shared interest in deepening political, economic, and people-to-people engagement.

The talks underscored the importance of dialogue and partnership amid rapidly shifting regional and global dynamics.

In another part of the meeting, Prime Minister Kobakhidze expressed appreciation for the positive and constructive role played by Kurds in Georgia, acknowledging their contribution to the country’s social fabric.

His remarks were welcomed as a gesture of goodwill and inclusivity, reinforcing the broader spirit of cooperation discussed during the talks.

Barzani’s meeting with the Georgian prime minister comes as part of his participation in the World Governments Summit 2026, which brings together heads of government, senior officials, and policymakers from around the world to discuss governance, economic transformation, innovation, and international cooperation.

The annual summit in Dubai has become a key platform for high-level diplomatic engagement and bilateral meetings alongside its global policy agenda.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and Georgia have remained cordial but relatively limited, with scope for expansion in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, education, and cultural exchange.

Officials from both sides have in recent years signaled interest in exploring new avenues for cooperation, particularly as the Kurdistan Regional Government seeks to diversify its international partnerships and Georgia looks to broaden its engagement in the Middle East.

The meeting reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s broader diplomatic outreach on the margins of major international forums, using platforms such as the World Governments Summit to strengthen existing ties and build new partnerships beyond the Middle East.