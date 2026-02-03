SDC U.S. Rep Credits President Barzani for Averting 'Kurdish Massacre' Through Damascus-SDF Agreement

SDC representative Sinam Mohamad said President Barzani and PM Masrour Barzani played key roles in the SDF–Damascus agreement, preventing a Kurdish massacre and aiming to guarantee Kurdish rights within Syria’s constitution.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the SDF–Damascus agreement enters its implementation phase, a senior representative of the Syrian Democratic Council said Kurdish leadership played a decisive role in preventing a potential massacre of Kurds and steering the process toward a political settlement.

Behind the agreement reshaping power arrangements in western Kurdistan, Kurdish political intervention emerged as a decisive factor, with senior SDF officials crediting President Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for halting what they described as an imminent threat to Kurdish lives.

Sinam Mohamad, the representative of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) in the United States, told Kurdistan24 correspondent Issa Hassan that President Barzani was the key figure behind the agreement signed between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Damascus government.

Mohamad stated that the agreement prevented a massacre of Kurds and created a political pathway to avoid further escalation.

She said both President Barzani and Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, played central roles in facilitating the agreement between the SDF and Damascus.

According to Mohamad, the primary objective of engaging with the Syrian government was to integrate into the state framework in a manner that guarantees Kurdish rights within the constitution.

Her remarks come as Prime Minister Masrour Barzani publicly addressed the SDF–Damascus agreement from the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Speaking on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit, Masrour Barzani expressed hope that the agreement could mark the beginning of a sustainable political process capable of bringing peace and stability to Syria.

“We are hopeful that this will be the beginning of a more sustainable agreement between the two sides, which will bring peace and stability to the country, with respecting the rights of all the components of Syria, including the Kurdish people who have suffered a lot and they deserve to be recognized and respected,” Barzani said.

As implementation unfolds on the ground, Kurdish political leaders and SDF representatives alike underscore that constitutional recognition and the prevention of mass violence remain the core pillars of the agreement with Damascus.

Kurdistan24 correspondent in the U.S. Issa Hassan, contributed to this article