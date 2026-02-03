Kurdistan Region PM Meets UAE Interior Minister in Dubai to Boost Bilateral Ties

Talks focus on strengthening cooperation and reviewing regional and Iraqi developments

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Tuesday in Dubai with Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of further strengthening the friendly and strategic ties between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE across a wide range of sectors.

Regional and Iraqi developments were also a key focus of the discussions. Barzani and Sheikh Saif exchanged views on the latest political and security changes in Iraq and the broader Middle East, underscoring the need for stability, dialogue, and coordinated efforts to address shared challenges.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of steadily expanding relations between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE over the past decade. The UAE has emerged as an important economic and diplomatic partner for the Kurdistan Region, with Emirati companies investing in key sectors such as real estate, energy, tourism, and infrastructure.

High-level exchanges have intensified in recent years, reflecting mutual interest in long-term cooperation and regional stability.

Abu Dhabi has also played a growing diplomatic role in the region, positioning itself as a hub for dialogue and de-escalation amid ongoing regional tensions. For the Kurdistan Region, ties with the UAE are viewed as strategically significant, both economically and politically, as Erbil seeks to diversify partnerships and attract foreign investment while maintaining balanced relations across the Middle East.

Barzani’s visit to Dubai and his meeting with Sheikh Saif highlight the Kurdistan Regional Government’s broader diplomatic outreach and its efforts to reinforce partnerships with influential regional actors, particularly at a time of political uncertainty in Iraq and shifting regional dynamics.

Lt. Gen. H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan has served as the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Interior since November 2004 and as Deputy Prime Minister since May 2009, overseeing national security, policing, and community safety. A member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, he has pioneered a range of innovative policing, social support, and security initiatives.