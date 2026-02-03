Iran Says Defense Capabilities Non-Negotiable as Nuclear Talks Continue

Speaking to Reuters, the source said it remains unclear whether the United States is prepared to engage in what Iran would consider “serious and meaningful negotiations.”

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Iranian diplomatic source said on Tuesday that Tehran remains neither optimistic nor pessimistic about the ongoing negotiations, stressing that Iran’s defense capabilities are non-negotiable and that the country is prepared for any potential outcome.

Speaking to Reuters, the source said it remains unclear whether the United States is prepared to engage in what Iran would consider “serious and meaningful negotiations.”

Iranian officials have indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump is also seeking to restrict Iran’s ballistic missile program, which Tehran maintains is a vital component of its national defense.

At the same time, Iran is seeking to ease tensions surrounding its nuclear program following a recent 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. The confrontation resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear experts, as well as strikes on nuclear facilities, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday.

The official said Iran is prepared to transfer 400 kilograms of uranium to inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as part of confidence-building measures.

He also confirmed that U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are scheduled to meet in Turkey on Friday for another round of talks focused on Iran’s nuclear program.