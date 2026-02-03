DEM Party, Future Party Discuss Peace Process in Türkiye

DEM Party Co-Chair Tülay Hatımoğulları said the talks addressed the expectations of Kurds in Syria, as well as the current stage of the peace process in Türkiye and ways to advance it further.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A delegation from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) visited the headquarters of Türkiye’s Future Party on Tuesday, holding talks focused on developments in Syria, the peace process in Türkiye, and humanitarian concerns.

The DEM Party delegation included Co-Chairpersons Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatımoğulları, as well as Deputy Chairpersons Sezai Temelli and Gülüstan Kılıç Koçyiğit. They were received by Future Party Chairman Ahmet Davutoğlu and senior members of his party.

Speaking at a joint press conference following the meeting, DEM Party Co-Chair Tülay Hatımoğulları said the talks addressed the expectations of Kurds in Syria, as well as the current stage of the peace process in Türkiye and ways to advance it further.

Hatımoğulları referred to the agreement reached on Jan. 30 between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Damascus government, stressing the importance of its implementation. “As the DEM Party, our primary expectation is that this agreement will be implemented and that the integration process will accelerate on a democratic basis,” she said. She added that the agreement could play a crucial role for all communities in Syria, not only Kurds, and reaffirmed her party’s commitment to supporting its effective implementation.

For his part, Future Party leader Davutoğlu highlighted the urgent need to open border crossings to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, particularly to Kurdish regions in Syria. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening state institutions in Syria, describing it as “Türkiye’s historical duty to support and assist in the construction of a strong Syria.”

Davutoğlu further called on the peace process commission’s report-writing team to finalize and publish its report as soon as possible, followed by the necessary legal arrangements. He also reiterated his party’s long-standing opposition to the appointment of trustees, calling for an end to the practice.