DEM Party Delegation Meets Davutoğlu to Discuss Western Kurdistan and Türkiye’s Peace Process

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against a backdrop of shifting regional dynamics, a delegation from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) met with Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu to place Western Kurdistan and Türkiye’s internal peace process at the center of a renewed political dialogue.

The co-chairs of the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) visited the Future Party to discuss the situation in Western Kurdistan (Northern Syria) and the peace process in Türkiye, meeting with Ahmet Davutoğlu and stressing that democratic steps inside Türkiye will have a direct impact on the Kurdistan Region and Western Kurdistan.

The DEM Party delegation was composed of Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, co-chairs of the party, and Sezai Temelli, deputy head of the party’s parliamentary group. They met with Ahmet Davutoğlu, leader of the Future Party.

The main subject of the meeting centered on the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Kobani through the Mürşitpınar border crossing, and the peace process inside Türkiye. Both sides emphasized that the Turkish government should take legal steps toward domestic peace without waiting for developments in Syria.

Tülay Hatimoğulları, co-chair of the DEM Party, said: “The Jan. 30 agreement between the SDF and Damascus is an important step toward democratic unity in Syria. For this agreement to succeed, Türkiye must play a positive role and open the Mürşitpınar border crossing to Kobani for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Authorities must, without delay and without waiting for external developments, prepare a joint report and take legal steps. The Peace Commission must also define its own roadmap independently and separately from developments in Syria.”

For his part, Ahmet Davutoğlu called on Turkish intellectuals to approach developments in Syria with awareness, describing the current understanding as a ‘Syrian agreement’. He noted that when border crossings are handed to the Syrian government, Türkiye must also open its gates.

Mustafa Bilici, a Future Party parliamentarian, said: “After 14 years of war, displacement, and poverty, Syria now has hope for a permanent agreement. The DEM Party delegation visited us and called for the reopening of the Nusaybin and Mürşitpınar crossings for the passage of humanitarian aid. Our hope is that all peoples in Syria, especially Kurds, will achieve their constitutional rights. Since democratic steps in Türkiye have a direct impact on Kurds in Iraq and Syria, this process must move forward swiftly and wisely.”

Following the recent attacks on Western Kurdistan, the DEM Party delegation launched a series of visits to political parties. Within this framework, they had previously met with opposition parties including the CHP, DEVA, and the Felicity Party to discuss the latest regional developments.

As talks continue across Türkiye’s political spectrum, the DEM Party’s outreach signals an effort to link regional peace prospects with concrete legal and democratic steps at home.