Kurdistan PM Barzani Holds Key Talks with Arab League Chief on Regional Developments

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Wednesday with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, holding wide-ranging discussions on regional political developments, with a particular focus on Iraq and Syria.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the two sides exchanged views on the overall situation in Iraq, including ongoing efforts and political negotiations to elect a new president and form a new federal government cabinet, amid continued political deadlock in Baghdad.

The talks also addressed recent developments in Syria, where both sides stressed the importance of preserving security and stability and resolving outstanding issues through peaceful means.

Prime Minister Barzani and Aboul Gheit underlined the need to respect the rights of the Kurdish people and other components of Syrian society as part of any sustainable political settlement.

In this context, the Arab League chief praised the role of President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, commending the Kurdistan Region’s leadership for its constructive engagement and efforts to promote dialogue, stability, and coexistence in Iraq and the wider region.

The meeting comes as the Kurdistan Region continues to position itself as an active diplomatic hub, hosting and engaging with regional and international actors to address some of the Middle East’s most pressing political and security challenges.

The Kurdistan Region has long positioned itself as a constructive actor in both national and regional politics, leveraging its relative stability and diplomatic networks to mediate conflicts and foster dialogue.

From facilitating reconciliation among Iraq’s diverse political blocs to engaging with neighboring countries on security and humanitarian issues, the Kurdistan Region has sought to act as a bridge for negotiation and a promoter of peaceful solutions, while safeguarding the rights and interests of the Kurdish population and other communities within Iraq.

The World Government Summit 2026 (WGS2026) in Dubai, where the meeting took place, is an annual global forum that brings together heads of state, government officials, and international experts to discuss pressing governance, economic, and security challenges.

The summit serves as a platform for sharing innovative solutions, promoting international cooperation, and fostering dialogue on global issues ranging from political stability and economic development to technological transformation and social progress.