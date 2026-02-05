Iraq Backs Iran–US Talks in Oman as Hussein, Barrot Stress Diplomacy and Regional Stability

Speaking at a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Hussein said Iraq welcomed the planned talks between Iranian and US representatives, scheduled to take place in Oman.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday reaffirmed Baghdad’s support for negotiations between Iran and the United States, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy are essential as the region navigates a highly sensitive period.

Speaking at a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Hussein said Iraq welcomed the planned talks between Iranian and US representatives, scheduled to take place in Oman.

“Keeping the region free from the flames of war is a shared responsibility of all countries,” Hussein said, adding that Iraq supports efforts to resolve disputes through negotiation rather than violence.

Hussein also highlighted the strength of Iraqi-French relations, particularly in security, military, and intelligence coordination, as well as cooperation in combating human trafficking. He announced that Iraq’s Ministry of Defense has signed a contract with the French company Thales to procure military radar systems, and welcomed the participation of French companies in the 49th Baghdad International Fair.

Addressing developments in Syria, Hussein warned that continued instability there would have negative consequences for both the region and Iraq. He said Baghdad supports the agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), noting that unrest in Syria could have direct repercussions on Iraq’s security.

For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reaffirmed France’s support for diplomatic efforts amid rising regional tensions and the risk of military escalation. He emphasized that stability in Iraq is vital, describing the country as recovering and “a source of hope for the region.”

Barrot also expressed France’s support for holding the third Baghdad Conference and praised Iraq’s role in receiving ISIS detainees. He said discussions with Hussein covered regional developments, including the situation in Syria and the agreement between Damascus and the SDF.