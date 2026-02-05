France–Kurdistan Region Ties Deeply Rooted and Enduring, Says KRG Representative

“France has proven to be a friend of the Kurds, which is a great pleasure for us,” he said, recalling Paris’s significant military assistance to the Peshmerga forces during the fight against ISIS.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Ali Dolamari, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) representative in France, has reaffirmed the strength of relations between France and the Kurdistan Region, describing Paris as one of Erbil’s most steadfast and longstanding partners.

In an interview with Kurdistan24 on Thursday, Dolamari said that ties between the two sides extend beyond official diplomacy and enjoy strong public support.

“Most importantly, the French people generally love the Kurds and the Kurdistan Region,” he said, noting that during recent attacks by the Syrian Arab Army on Western Kurdistan, French citizens and institutions contacted the KRG’s representation to express concern and solidarity.

Dolamari emphasized that France has consistently demonstrated its support for the Kurdish people, particularly during critical moments. “France has proven to be a friend of the Kurds, which is a great pleasure for us,” he said, recalling Paris’s significant military assistance to the Peshmerga forces during the fight against ISIS.

He also highlighted ongoing political coordination between the two sides, especially regarding the future of Syria. According to Dolamari, the KRG and France remain in continuous dialogue to ensure Kurdish rights are constitutionally guaranteed in Syria. “France is committed to supporting the inclusion of Kurdish rights through dialogue,” he added.

France has historically been among the Kurdistan Region’s most consistent European partners. Since 1991, when it played a key role in establishing the no-fly zone that protected the Kurdish population following the Gulf War, Paris has maintained strong diplomatic, military, and humanitarian engagement with the Region.

In recent years, France has further deepened its cooperation with the Kurdistan Region through counterterrorism efforts, reconstruction support, and political mediation between Erbil and Baghdad, reinforcing its position as a central European ally of the Kurdistan Region.