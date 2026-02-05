Mazloum Abdi Meets French FM Barrot in Erbil for Talks on Syria and Regional Securit

Mazloum Abdi emphasized the need to preserve the privacy and security of Kurdish regions and to uphold the political and civil rights of Kurds in Syria.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Erbil on Thursday, holding talks on the implementation of the Damascus–SDF agreement, counter-terrorism efforts, and the protection of Kurdish rights in Syria.

In a statement posted on social media platform X on Friday, Abdi said the discussions focused on practical steps to implement the January 29 agreement, as well as continued cooperation in the fight against ISIS. He noted the importance of securing facilities that house families and detained ISIS fighters to prevent instability and renewed threats.

Abdi also emphasized the need to preserve the privacy and security of Kurdish regions and to uphold the political and civil rights of Kurds in Syria. The integration of military and security forces, including the Women’s Protection Units (better known as YPJ), was discussed as part of broader security arrangements under the agreement.

According to Abdi, the French foreign minister stressed the necessity of fully implementing the agreement and reaffirmed France’s support for this stage of the process, particularly in maintaining stability and countering extremism.

The meeting took place alongside broader high-level talks in Erbil, where Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also met with Abdi and an accompanying delegation to discuss developments in Western Kurdistan (Rojava) and the wider situation in Syria. The Kurdistan Region Presidency said the talks focused on the agreement between Damascus and the SDF and its potential impact on regional security.

Barrot arrived in Erbil on Thursday as part of an official visit and was received by senior Kurdistan Regional Government officials. Earlier in the day, he held a joint press conference with President Nechirvan Barzani, during which they discussed regional political developments and cooperation between France and the Kurdistan Region.