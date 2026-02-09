Nouri al-Maliki, Victoria Taylor Discuss Iraq–US Relations and Balanced Regional Policy

Al-Maliki highlighted the strength of Iraq–US relations, stressing the importance of the Strategic Framework Agreement as a foundation for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, reaffirmed on Monday that Iraq is pursuing a balanced policy in its relations with all countries in the region, emphasizing Baghdad’s commitment to protecting its national interests while strengthening international partnerships.

According to a statement from Al-Maliki’s media office, he received former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Taylor in Baghdad, where the two discussed regional developments and their potential repercussions on Iraq.

During the meeting, Al-Maliki highlighted the strength of Iraq–US relations, stressing the importance of the Strategic Framework Agreement as a foundation for enhanced cooperation between the two countries. He called for the agreement to be activated in the near future to support the development of Iraq’s capabilities across various sectors.

The Strategic Framework Agreement is the foundational bilateral document that governs long-term relations between the United States and the Republic of Iraq. Signed in November 2008 and taking effect on January 1, 2009, it establishes a comprehensive partnership across the political, economic, cultural, and security sectors.

Al-Maliki also underscored Iraq’s readiness to safeguard its relations and shared interests with Washington, noting that deepening ties should focus on sustaining economic partnerships that serve the mutual interests of both friendly nations.

At the regional level, he reiterated that Iraq’s foreign policy is based on balance and openness toward all neighboring countries. He added that ongoing dialogues among national political forces aim to fulfill constitutional requirements and pave the way for the formation of a government capable of meeting the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

For her part, Taylor stressed the importance of Iraq’s pivotal role in the region, describing the country as an active contributor to efforts aimed at restoring stability and enhancing regional security.