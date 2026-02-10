President Barzani and Secretary-General of Iraqi National Congress Discuss Iraq’s Political Situation

President Masoud Barzani met with Iraqi National Congress Secretary-General Aras Habib to discuss Iraq's political developments and challenges.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Tuesday, President Masoud Barzani received Aras Habib, the Secretary-General of the Iraqi National Congress (INC), at his office in Pirmam.

According to a statement released by the Barzani Headquarters, the two sides held a meeting to exchange views on the overall political situation and the latest developments within the Iraqi political process.

The discussion also focused on the various obstacles and challenges currently facing the country’s political landscape.