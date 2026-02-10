Kurdistan PM Barzani Says No New Developments in KRG Talks, Reiterates Call for Swift Government Formation

Prime minister urges respect for election results, stresses Kurdish consensus on Iraq presidency, and calls on Baghdad to uphold salary commitments.

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday reiterated his party’s position that a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) should be formed as soon as possible, describing it as being in the interest of all people of Kurdistan.

Speaking during a press interview on Tuesday, Barzani said there have been no major new developments so far, but reiterated his party's long-standing position that forming the KRG as soon as possible is essential.

He stressed that the will of voters and the constitutional and electoral entitlements of political forces must be respected to ensure the establishment of a unified government across the Kurdistan Region.

“This has always been the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) position,” Barzani said, adding that the party has repeatedly affirmed its desire to see a government formed promptly, based on election results and the popular mandate.

Addressing the issue of the Iraqi presidency, Barzani said that Kurdish parties have not yet reached an agreement on a joint candidate. However, he stressed that the presidency should represent Kurdistan as a whole, rather than any single political faction.

“Our preference is that the candidate be a Kurdish national candidate, agreed upon collectively,” Barzani said. He explained that the KDP has proposed that a majority of Kurdish lawmakers in the Iraqi parliament—or alternatively through the Kurdistan Parliament—agree on a single nominee to be presented as the consensus candidate for the presidency of Iraq.

On the issue of public sector salaries, Prime Minister Barzani reaffirmed his government’s commitment to defending the rights of Kurdistan’s citizens, noting that the payment of salaries has been under the authority of the federal government in Baghdad.

“We always tell our citizens that we will continue to defend all their legitimate rights,” Barzani said. He urged Baghdad to fully adhere to its constitutional obligations toward the Kurdistan Region and all Iraqi citizens, without discrimination.

Barzani warned that continued delays or politicization of salary payments undermine trust and stability, calling on the federal government to respect the constitution and ensure the uninterrupted payment of wages.

“Baghdad must answer these questions clearly,” he said, expressing hope that salary payments would continue without disruption.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come amid prolonged negotiations between the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) following the Kurdistan Region’s most recent parliamentary elections. Disputes over power-sharing, key ministries, and the distribution of senior posts have delayed the formation of a new cabinet.

At the federal level, relations between Erbil and Baghdad remain strained over budget allocations, oil exports, and administrative authority, despite repeated calls from Kurdish leaders for dialogue based on constitutional principles.

Barzani concluded by reiterating that political compromise, unity, and respect for democratic outcomes remain the only viable path toward stability and effective governance in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.

Prime Minister Barzani made the remarks to reporters immediately after leaving the e-Psûle launch ceremony, which was held earlier in the day and attended by senior Iraqi and Kurdistan Region officials, including Central Bank of Iraq Governor Ali Al-Allaq, as well as business leaders and investors.

His comments came on the sidelines of the event, following his participation in the panel discussion on the Kurdistan Region’s digital transformation agenda.