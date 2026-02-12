Three Dead, Four Missing After Migrant Boat Incident off Turkey’s Izmir Coast

Authorities said 38 migrants were rescued after the inflatable rubber boat began taking on water off the coast near the western resort district of Foca.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Three people have died, and four remain missing after a migrant boat ran into trouble in the Aegean Sea on Thursday, according to a statement from the Turkish Coast Guard.

Authorities said 38 migrants were rescued after the inflatable rubber boat began taking on water off the coast near the western resort district of Foca, roughly 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the Greek island of Lesbos, a frequent entry point for migrants attempting to reach the European Union.

Search-and-rescue operations are ongoing, with several coast guard vessels and helicopters deployed to locate the missing individuals.

The incident underscores the continuing risks faced by migrants attempting the Mediterranean crossing. According to the United Nations migration agency, at least 524 migrants have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean since the start of this year. In 2024, the agency recorded 1,873 deaths and disappearances along the same routes.

The Aegean Sea remains one of the main migration routes into Europe, particularly for people fleeing conflict, poverty, or instability in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The short but dangerous crossing between Turkey and nearby Greek islands, such as Lesbos has long been used by smuggling networks to transport migrants in overcrowded and often unseaworthy boats.

Despite intensified patrols by Turkish and Greek authorities and cooperation with European border agencies, the route continues to claim lives each year. In 2024, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) documented 1,873 deaths and disappearances along Mediterranean migration routes, underscoring the persistent humanitarian risks associated with irregular sea crossings. According to the IOM in 2025, more than 1,000 people have died attempting to reach Europe via the Central Mediterranean migration route.