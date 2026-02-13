Iraqi FM Says Thousands of ISIS Detainees Transferred from Syria as Repatriation Talks Continue

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Hussein stressed that Iraq will require increased financial assistance to manage the influx of detainees.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Friday that thousands of Islamic State (ISIS) detainees have so far been transferred from Syrian prisons to Iraq, with additional transfers ongoing as Baghdad negotiates with several countries to repatriate their nationals.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Hussein stressed that Iraq will require increased financial assistance to manage the influx of detainees. He also warned of a recent uptick in ISIS activity inside Syria, highlighting ongoing regional security concerns.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Laibi, spokesperson for the Justice Ministry, told the Iraqi News Agency that a total of 5,064 ISIS-affiliated detainees have been moved from Syria to Iraq following the completion of legal procedures. According to Laibi, the group includes more than 270 Iraqis, over 3,000 Syrians, and other foreign nationals, all currently held in a single facility undergoing investigation and trial under Iraqi law.

He said Iraq agreed to detain the suspects at the request of the Global Coalition Against Daesh, of which Baghdad is a key member.

On Wednesday, Al‑Monitor reported that 66 ISIS fighters of Turkish origin were recently transferred from prisons in Hasakah province to coalition forces for relocation to Iraqi territory. A senior Kurdish official cited by the outlet dismissed claims that thousands of Turkish ISIS detainees were held, saying their identities are known to coalition authorities but cannot be disclosed for security reasons.

Regional developments also continue at the Al‑Hol camp in northeast Syria, once home to about 24,000 people, mostly women and children linked to ISIS suspects. Aid workers say fewer than 20 foreign families remain in the camp’s foreigners’ section after Syrian government forces assumed control from Kurdish authorities. Some residents reportedly relocated, while others may have fled amid the transition.

Hussein added that while Baghdad takes signals from the United States seriously, political matters such as the possible return of former premier Nouri al‑Maliki remain internal Iraqi issues.

Officials say coordination between Iraq and international partners is continuing as authorities seek to balance security, legal, and humanitarian considerations surrounding the detainees and their families.