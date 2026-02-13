SDF Withdraws from Tell Brak as Second Phase of Agreement Implemented

Under the deal, SDF units withdrew from central Tell Brak and surrounding areas, handing over their positions to the Internal Security Forces (better known as Asayish).

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The second phase of the agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was carried out on Friday in the town center of Tell Brak and nearby villages, marking a new step in the implementation of the ceasefire arrangement between the two sides.

Under the deal, SDF units withdrew from central Tell Brak and surrounding areas, handing over their positions to the Internal Security Forces (better known as Asayish). At the same time, Syrian Arab Army troops were redeployed to Shaddadi town and southern Hasakah, according to officials involved in the process.

Regarding the implementation of another phase of the agreement, Faruq Ali, a member of the Asayish in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria), told Kurdistan24: "Following the ceasefire and the agreement between the SDF and the interim government of Damascus, the SDF will withdraw from the center and surrounding cities to designated locations within the military brigades established for them. Simultaneously, the Asayish will be moving to SDF bases, checkpoints, and positions in the cities."

Next Phase and Brigade Structure

Once implementation in Tell Brak is completed, the next phase will begin in Tel Hamees and Tel Kocher, where similar arrangements are expected. The SDF will also formally establish headquarters for the brigades created under the agreement.

Farhad Shami, head of the SDF Media Center, told Kurdistan24 that the implementation is divided into four brigades: one designated for Kobani, and three others to be stationed in different regions.

He said the brigades will be organized geographically:

- One based in Hasakah covering Dirbasiyah and Serê Kaniyê

- Another in Qamishlo covering Amuda, Tell Brak, and Tel Hamees

Shami added that the total number of recruits for these brigades has not yet been finalized and remains under negotiation.

Civil Administration and the Remaining Issues

The SDF stated that civilian institutions affiliated with the Syrian government will gradually return to cities and towns across Western Kurdistan once the military phase concludes.

Separately, the transfer of detained ISIS members from Syrian prisons is nearing completion, with more than 5,000 already transferred to Iraq.

However, two key elements of the agreement remain unresolved: the fate of captured SDF fighters held by Syrian authorities and the lifting of the siege on Kobani. Officials say that once these issues are addressed, the main provisions of the SDF–Damascus agreement will be fully implemented.