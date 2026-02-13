Kurdistan Region President, Lebanese PM Discuss Regional Stability and Cooperation at Munich Conference

They also underscored the need to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East and exchanged views on how ongoing conflicts are affecting humanitarian and economic conditions region-wide.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, met with Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The leaders discussed relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Lebanon, as well as recent political and security developments across the region. Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas that serve mutual interests.

President Barzani arrived in Munich on Thursday evening after receiving an official invitation to attend the conference, one of the world’s most prominent forums on international security and foreign policy.

During the annual gathering, founded in 1963, he is expected to hold a series of meetings with senior global leaders, diplomats, and officials to discuss political and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as broader regional challenges. The conference brings together heads of state, ministers, military leaders, and policy experts each year to address major international crises, promote dialogue, and explore avenues for cooperation.