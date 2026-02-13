Fouad Hussein: Iran Missile Dispute Could Spark War That Engulfs Entire Region

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said the Iran crisis has shifted from the nuclear file to ballistic missiles, warning failed talks could spark a region-wide war. He also cited concerns over armed groups and 5,000 ISIS detainees transferred to Iraq.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein has warned that tensions between Iran and the international community have entered a highly complex phase, no longer confined to the “nuclear file” but increasingly centered on ballistic missiles, raising fears of a comprehensive regional war.

On Friday, in an interview with The National on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Hussein said: “I believe the issue is no longer only the nuclear project. The Iranians are ready to reach an agreement on the nuclear file, but the main issue is the ballistic missile system.”

He added that Tehran strongly rejects including the missile issue in any negotiation framework, which, he said, has weakened hopes of reaching an agreement.

Hussein expressed deep concern over escalating tensions and the presence of more than 40,000 US troops in the region. “The question is: what will happen? If the negotiations fail, the alternative will be war. I fear the next war will not be limited and will encompass the entire region. That would be a real catastrophe,” he stated.

Regarding Iraq’s internal position, the foreign minister emphasized that Baghdad’s policy is to keep Iraq away from any regional war. However, he warned that if armed groups operating from Iraqi territory launch attacks against US interests, controlling the situation would become difficult.

Hussein also said: “The next government must find a real solution to the issue of weapons outside state authority. If these groups are part of the political system, why are they allowed to operate outside the state?”

On another front, the foreign minister revealed that Iraq has received nearly 5,000 ISIS prisoners from Syria, most of them foreign nationals. “This is a heavy burden on Iraq. We have begun legal procedures, but this is an urgent file and must be handled accordingly,” he said.

Hussein’s remarks come at a time when the region faces the risk of further security deterioration, as diplomatic efforts to reach a new agreement continue to encounter significant obstacles.