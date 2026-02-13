SDF Commander: Meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio Was ‘Positive’ and Productive

Mazloum Abdi said his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich was positive, covering integration, Kurdish issues, and Syria’s future. He noted a ceasefire in Western Kurdistan but acknowledged ongoing challenges.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Standing before reporters after high-level talks in Munich, Mazloum Abdi, General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), described his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as positive, saying discussions covered integration, the fate of the Kurdish people, and Syria’s future.

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Abdi said: “It was good. Today we held a meeting with the US Secretary of State, and the Syrian Foreign Minister was also present. Generally, the meeting went well. We discussed the issue of integration, the fate of the Kurdish people, the current situation in Syria, and the future of Syria. Overall, it was a positive session.”

In response to a question from a Kurdish reporter who asked, “It is very important for the Kurds, as well as for Kurds abroad. How is the situation now? How was the meeting? And how did it start?” Abdi reiterated that the meeting had proceeded positively.

When asked, “Now in this ‘state’ phase, what guarantees have been given to the Kurds regarding the matter of the final withdrawal that was discussed with you?” Abdi replied: “We spoke about this topic, and they expressed a positive approach toward it.”

On his upcoming schedule, Abdi said: “There are many meetings scheduled for tomorrow. We will be here tomorrow as well; there is a full schedule.”

Addressing the situation in Western Kurdistan, particularly in Kobani and Qamishlo, Abdi stated: “Generally, there is a ceasefire in place, but there are still challenges. We are working to resolve these issues.”

When asked whether the European Union intends to provide support for Kurds in Western Kurdistan, he responded: “There is a positive outlook. We are trying to turn that positive approach into concrete results.”

The remarks came following the meeting held on Friday, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which brought together Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, Asaad al-Shaibani, Syrian Foreign Minister, and Mazloum Abdi. Ilham Ahmed was also present.

According to previous reporting, the talks addressed key local and regional developments, including the recent integration agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF, as well as broader discussions concerning Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The Munich engagement marked a rare moment of direct dialogue between senior US and Syrian officials, with Kurdish leadership figures participating, as diplomatic and field-level tracks continue in parallel.