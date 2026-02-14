Kurdistan Region's Electronic Payment Platform Handles 25,000 Bills Since Launch

E-Psûle has processed 25,000 electricity bill payments since its launch, according to the KRG, with a 20 percent discount offered to users who pay digitally.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a quiet shift toward digital governance, a growing number of citizens across the Kurdistan Region are turning to a new electronic channel to settle their electricity bills, marking one of the fastest adoptions of a public service platform in recent years.

Aziz Ahmad, Deputy Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, said that tens of thousands of people have already used the E-Psûle platform to pay their electricity bills.

In a post on X, Ahmad stated that since the official announcement of the E-Psûle project by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Feb. 10, 2026, a total of 25,000 electricity bills have been paid through the system.

Ahmad explained that the Kurdistan Regional Government is offering a 20 percent discount to electricity subscribers who pay through E-Psûle as an incentive to adopt the electronic system. He said the platform is designed exclusively for digital payments of public services and operates through banks licensed by the Central Bank of Iraq.

The E-Psûle project was officially launched on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, during a special ceremony attended by Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and Ali Al-Alaq, Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, alongside a large number of investors, business owners, and representatives and managers of banks.

On the same day, Masrour Barzani wrote on X about the launch of the E-Psûle services, describing it as the official platform of the Kurdistan Regional Government for paying bills. He said he was pleased to announce the service and noted that citizens can now pay their electricity bills within seconds, through a secure process and without additional costs.

The Prime Minister also said that more E-Psûle services will be added soon.

With thousands already using the platform within days of its launch, E-Psûle is rapidly positioning itself as a central gateway for digital public payments in the Kurdistan Region.