Reuters: US Supports Kurdish Self-Rule in Syria as Part of Unified State

Reuters says Washington is backing a form of Kurdish self-rule in Syria, following a high-level meeting in Munich between US, Syrian, and SDF leaders, while urging flexibility and unity.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Reuters news agency has revealed a new American approach aimed at granting the Kurds a form of self-rule in Syria, amid intensive diplomatic efforts currently unfolding across the region.

According to Reuters, a high-level trilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday. The meeting brought together US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi.

Reuters reported that Rubio directly called on Syrian officials to demonstrate the highest level of flexibility toward Kurdish demands, stressing the need to reach a shared formula that would serve national stability.

The agency quoted a source who attended the meeting as saying that the US administration expressed clear satisfaction with the progress made in the file of “unifying” military forces, particularly the efforts to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian army, as well as the advances in implementing the Jan. 29 agreement.

The source underscored the core of Washington’s current vision, stating that the United States supports granting the Kurds a form of self-administration, but within a framework that ensures no threat is posed to the sovereignty or authority of the central government in Damascus. The approach, the source said, seeks to balance local rights with the unity of the Syrian state.

The renewed diplomatic momentum comes as international concern continues over the future of Western Kurdistan and the protection of Syria’s diverse communities.

In this context, British Labour MP Bambos Charalambous said the international community, particularly Western countries, must recognize the sacrifices made by the people of Western Kurdistan in the fight against the Islamic State group.

In a statement to Kurdistan24 correspondent Dilovan Imadaddin, Charalambous stressed that the role played by the Kurds in confronting ISIS must be formally acknowledged and appreciated. He also emphasized the need to protect the Kurds and other components of Syrian society, saying, “We must not forget our friends, and they must be protected.”

Charalambous pledged to raise the issue with the UK Foreign Office and to press for a stronger British role in safeguarding the Kurdish people and other communities, including Alawites and Druze, in Syria. He reiterated that all components of Syrian society must be protected.

Regarding Britain’s role in the political talks on Syria, the Labour MP noted that while the UK may not be directly involved, it still exerts influence on the parties engaged in the process. He added that Britain is aware of the process and has an indirect impact, even if it is not formally present at the negotiating table.

He called for careful monitoring of the agreements and for guarantees to sustain the ceasefire, stressing that pressure must continue to ensure the protection of Kurds in Western Kurdistan and other regions.

Charalambous concluded by saying that after Parliament resumes, he and his colleagues plan to question the Foreign Office and organize a parliamentary debate on the issue, noting that such a debate has not been held for some time.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Washington’s emerging vision signals a push to reconcile Kurdish aspirations with Syria’s territorial integrity, while international voices call for recognition of Kurdish sacrifices and lasting protections for all communities.