President Nechirvan Barzani: Kurdish Rights in Syria Must Be Safeguarded

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The President of the Kurdistan Region reaffirmed that the agreement currently emerging in Syria is a positive step; however, he emphasized that all Kurdish parties must be included, and the provisions and clauses of the agreement must be fully implemented as written.

On Sunday, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, stated during a press conference in Munich that the Kurdistan Region’s stance on the current situation in Syria is clear and explicit. He noted that they have consistently advocated for the protection of the rights of the Kurds and all other ethnic and religious components in the country.

The President of the Kurdistan Region stated that the Kurdistan Region in general, and President Masoud Barzani in particular, have exerted significant efforts to protect Kurds in Rojava (Western Kurdistan) and have maintained continuous communication with regional and international officials regarding the situation.

He further emphasized that, in their view, the agreement that has come to light in Syria is a good one, but insisted that it is essential for all Kurdish parties to participate in it and for the terms and points within the agreement to be implemented exactly as they are.