First Convoy of 400 Displaced Families to Return to Western Kurdistan's Afrin Within Ten Days

About 400 Internally displaced Afrini families in Hasakah and Qamishlo are set to return to Afrin within ten days under an SDF–Damascus understanding, with Syria pledging to ensure their safety.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - According to a source familiar with the matter, Preparations have been finalized for the first organized return of displaced residents from the Kurdish-majority district of Afrin in northwest Syria (Western Kurdistan), with hundreds of families expected to depart from northeastern cities within the next ten days and return to their original homes.

On Sunday, a special source told Kurdistan24 that the first convoy of displaced families will return to Afrin from the cities of Hasakah and Qamishlo within ten days.

According to the source, the initial convoy will include approximately 400 families. Most of them are originally from the town and subdistricts of Jindires, Mobata, and Shiye in Afrin. The return process is being carried out as part of an organized plan aimed at resolving the displacement file.

The source added that the process is proceeding on the basis of mutual understanding and agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government.

In further details, the Syrian government has formally pledged to assume responsibility for protecting the lives of the returning civilians and to take all necessary measures to ensure their safety upon arrival in their areas in Afrin.

With coordination mechanisms in place and security assurances pledged, the departure of the first convoy marks the beginning of a structured effort to facilitate the return of displaced families to Afrin.