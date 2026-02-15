Sulaimani to Host First Cinematic Concert Featuring French Film and Live Music

Sulaimani will host a cinematic concert, featuring a French film with Kurdish subtitles and live music at Cinema Salim, organized in partnership with the French Institute and Zoya Culture.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a blend of film and live performance, Sulaimani is set to host a cinematic concert showcasing French cinema accompanied by live music, marking what organizers describe as the first event of its kind in Kurdistan and the wider region.

The Directorate of Culture and Arts in Sulaimani, in partnership with the French Institute and Zoya Culture, is organizing a cinematic concert at Cinema Salim, where a French film will be screened.

On Sunday, Dana Karim, filmmaker and head of Zoya Culture, told Kurdistan24 that the French Institute in Erbil and Zoya Culture, organized under the Directorate of Culture and Arts in Erbil, have launched a French cinema nights project in Sulaimani. Under the initiative, one French film is screened each month with Kurdish subtitles, aiming to familiarize audiences with French cinema and contribute to cinematic development.

Karim explained that this edition of the event is distinct because it takes the form of a cinematic concert, the first of its kind to be held in Kurdistan and the region. He said the goal is to blend Kurdish and French cinematic culture, presenting selected films favored by enthusiasts of French cinema.

“We expect a large audience to attend this cinematic concert,” Karim said, noting that entry is free and open to the public.

He added that beyond screening the French film with Kurdish subtitles, the event will also feature live music performed on stage alongside the film. “That is why we call this activity a cinematic concert,” he said. “Because it combines film screening and live music. I hope we can organize this cinematic concert in the best possible way.”

The cinematic concert is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Cinema Salim in Sulaimani.

By merging film and live performance in an open and accessible format, organizers aim to create a new cultural experience for audiences in Sulaimani.