Iran’s FM Says Geneva Talks Agree on “Guiding Principles” for Potential Deal

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that the latest round of indirect negotiations with the United States concluded with both sides reaching an agreement on “a set of guiding principles” that could pave the way for a future deal.

Speaking to state television after the talks in Geneva, Araghchi described the discussions as “more constructive” than those held earlier this month. He said negotiators would now begin drafting the text of a possible agreement based on the principles outlined during the meeting.

“No specific time has been set” for a third round, he noted, adding that both parties agreed to continue working on draft texts before exchanging them and scheduling the next session.

The talks marked the conclusion of a second round of indirect negotiations focused on Iran’s nuclear program, according to reports from ISNA and other Iranian media outlets, which did not immediately release details on specific outcomes.

The diplomatic engagement coincided with remarks from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who said Washington would not succeed in defeating the Islamic Republic. His comments were posted on his official account on X following a speech in Tehran attended by thousands of people from East Azerbaijan Province.

Despite the strong rhetoric, officials signaled that negotiations remain ongoing, with both sides continuing technical work on draft proposals ahead of the next round of talks.