PM Barzani, U.S. Diplomat Discuss Iraq Government Formation and Bilateral Ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Wednesday with Joshua Harris, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, to discuss bilateral relations, political developments, and government formation efforts at both the federal and regional levels.

According to a KRG statement, the talks focused on strengthening cooperation, assessing the overall situation in Iraq, and emphasizing the importance of establishing a strong federal government that respects the constitution, the federal system, and the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region. Both sides stressed that such a government must serve all citizens without discrimination.

The meeting also highlighted the need to form a comprehensive and effective new KRG cabinet capable of advancing institutional reforms. The U.S. Embassy congratulated the Prime Minister on recent reform initiatives across multiple sectors.

Previously, President Masoud Barzani received Harris in Erbil’s Pirmam district for high-level discussions on regional stability and the strategic partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

A statement from Barzani Headquarters said the U.S. diplomat reaffirmed Washington’s support for the Kurdistan Region within a federal Iraq and praised President Barzani’s role in Iraq’s political process since 2003, describing it as significant for the country’s stability and trajectory.

President Barzani reiterated that the Kurdish leadership continues to advocate for adherence to the constitution, the rule of law, and the principles of partnership, balance, and consensus in relations between Erbil and Baghdad. He stressed that these principles should guide future government formation and ensure full constitutional implementation, including resolution of budget and administrative disputes.

The discussions also addressed developments in Syria and internal political dynamics in the Kurdistan Region, reflecting broader regional factors shaping the dialogue between Erbil and Washington.

Since 2003, President Barzani has remained a central figure in Iraqi politics, playing a key role in post-Saddam governance negotiations and supporting federalism as the constitutional framework of the state. His leadership during critical moments — including the fight against ISIS — strengthened the Kurdistan Region’s position as a major political and security partner for the United States.

Relations between Washington and the Kurdistan Region have evolved into a longstanding strategic partnership built on security cooperation, political coordination, and economic engagement, with U.S. support for Kurdish forces and sustained diplomatic ties reinforcing mutual interests in stability across Iraq and the wider Middle East.