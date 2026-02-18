Erdogan Says Türkiye Supports SDF Integration into Syrian State, Warns Against Military Strike on Iran

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye supports integrating SDF forces into Syrian state institutions and warned that any military attack on Iran would destabilize the region.

2026-02-18 20:12

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara supports the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the institutions of the Syrian state, while also warning that any military attack on Iran would serve no one’s interests.

On Wednesday, Erdogan spoke to journalists during his return flight from Ethiopia, outlining Türkiye’s updated position regarding the future of Kurdish forces in Syria.

“Türkiye is satisfied with the steps taken so far toward integrating Kurdish forces in Syria,” Erdogan said, referring to efforts to incorporate the SDF within Syrian state institutions.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in the integration process, developments that come after a ceasefire agreement signed at the end of last month through mediation and support from the United States.

Erdogan added that Ankara is closely monitoring the entire unification process and stated: “Ankara is providing the necessary guidance regarding the implementation of the agreement to ensure stability in the region.”

In a separate statement to Türkiye’s official television on Wednesday, Erdogan addressed rising regional tensions, stressing that any attack on Iran would not be in anyone’s interest.

“Türkiye has informed all relevant parties that it opposes any military intervention against Iran,” he said, adding, “A new war targeting Iran would benefit no one; on the contrary, the entire region would suffer.”

Erdogan noted that Türkiye prefers a resolution to the crisis between the United States and Iran through dialogue, stating that Ankara remains in contact with both sides.

Regarding European affairs, Erdogan expressed hope that all parties would recognize that “a sustainable European security equation cannot be discussed without Türkiye.” He reiterated that his country offers constructive cooperation to the European Union and said the time has come for Türkiye to be included in defense and security mechanisms.

On Gaza, Erdogan voiced hope that a “Peace Council” would play a role in achieving lasting stability, a permanent ceasefire, and peace. He stated that Türkiye has received an invitation to attend the council’s meeting and that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent the country.