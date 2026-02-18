City of Manassas Park Declares March Kurdish Heritage Month, Voices Support for Kurds in Western Kurdistan

The proclamation states that since the outbreak of war in Syria, Kurdish populations have endured displacement, loss of life, and threats from extremist groups, while also playing a significant role in combating terrorism and promoting coexistence.

2026-02-18 19:34

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The governing body of Manassas Park has issued an official proclamation expressing solidarity with Kurdish communities affected by the Syrian conflict and declaring March as Kurdish Heritage Month.

The proclamation states that since the outbreak of war in Syria, Kurdish populations have endured displacement, loss of life, and threats from extremist groups, while also playing a significant role in combating terrorism and promoting coexistence. It adds that ongoing instability and regional tensions continue to endanger Kurdish civilians and threaten their prospects for a peaceful future.

City leaders emphasized that Kurdish communities have long called for equal citizenship, human rights protections, cultural recognition, and peaceful coexistence within a stable and inclusive Syria. The document also notes that communities across the United States, including residents of Manassas Park, recognize the importance of standing in solidarity with vulnerable populations and supporting international efforts that promote peace and conflict resolution.

The resolution formally affirms the city’s support for the safety, dignity, equality, and security of Kurdish people in Syria and encourages continued diplomatic engagement, humanitarian assistance, and dialogue aimed at protecting civilians and achieving a just and lasting resolution to the conflict.

The proclamation was presented on Wednesday, and signed by Mayor Alanna Mensing.