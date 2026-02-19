Canada Lifts Broad Economic Sanctions on Syria, Imposes Targeted Measures on Six Individuals

Canada lifted broad economic sanctions on Syria imposed since 2011, removed 25 listings, and imposed new sanctions on six individuals over human rights violations.

2026-02-19 12:46

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - After nearly 15 years of sweeping restrictions tied to the former Assad regime, Canada has announced a major overhaul of its sanctions framework on Syria, lifting broad economic prohibitions while introducing new targeted measures.

Anita Anand, Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Ottawa is amending sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, from Ottawa, Ontario, Global Affairs Canada stated that the amendments lift broad economic prohibitions linked to the former Assad regime that had been in place since May 2011.

The changes include easing restrictions related to the import and export of goods, investment activities, and the provision of financial and other services, including those connected to telecommunications monitoring and petroleum-related transactions.

The amendments also remove 24 entities and one individual from the Syria Regulations in order to reduce barriers to economic activity and enable transactions with state-affiliated entities in key sectors considered critical to Syria’s recovery.

At the same time, Canada introduced two new listing criteria under the Syria Regulations, allowing for the designation of individuals and entities involved in gross and systematic human rights violations, as well as those undermining Syria’s peace, security, and stability.

Under these new criteria, sanctions have been imposed on six individuals responsible for gross and systematic human rights violations in Syria and/or activities undermining the country’s peace, security, or stability.

Four of the newly sanctioned individuals were listed due to their involvement in the March 2025 wave of sectarian violence in Syria. The remaining two were sanctioned for their role in financing the Assad regime’s chemical and ballistic missile weapons programs.

Sanctions will remain in place against individuals and entities closely associated with the former Assad regime who were listed between 2011 and 2017.

The announcement builds on previous Canadian measures that temporarily eased certain sanctions to facilitate humanitarian-related and other transactions in Syria.

Canada encouraged continued efforts by the Syrian transitional government to achieve an inclusive political transition and stated that it will continue implementing measures against those responsible for human rights violations, repression of civilians, and actions undermining peace, security, and stability in Syria.

With broad economic restrictions lifted but targeted sanctions expanded, Canada signaled a recalibration of its Syria policy aimed at easing recovery while maintaining pressure on rights violators.