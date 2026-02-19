Iraq Arrests Maysan Oil Company Official for Embezzling 162 Million Dinars

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission arrested a Maysan Oil Company official accused of embezzling 162,020,000 dinars and forging documents. An arrest warrant was issued under Articles 315 and 289.

2026-02-19 11:47

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An investigation into financial records at Maysan Oil Company has led to the arrest of a senior official accused of embezzling more than 162 million Iraqi dinars and falsifying official documents, Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission announced.

The Federal Integrity Commission of Iraq announced on Thursday the arrest of an official at Maysan Oil Company on charges of public fund embezzlement and forgery of official documents.

According to an official statement, an investigative team from the Maysan Investigation Directorate conducted an audit of the employees’ accounting department at Maysan Oil Company.

Following the review, authorities arrested the head of one of the company’s departments for involvement in the embezzlement of 162,020,000 Iraqi dinars. The funds were allocated for expenses related to sending employees to the Arab Republic of Egypt, but the suspect allegedly used the money for personal benefit.

The statement added that the integrity team seized all original expenditure and accounting documents. It was revealed that the suspect had destroyed all supporting documents required to justify the spending of the funds.

Investigators also uncovered another method of alleged corruption, involving the use of a previously allocated temporary account designated for foreign travel. The suspect allegedly used this account to pay fictitious salaries, despite the account having no financial connection to salary disbursement.

At the conclusion of the statement, it was noted that the Maysan Integrity Court judge, pursuant to Article 315 of the Iraqi Penal Code concerning theft of public funds and Article 289 related to forgery, issued an arrest warrant against the suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities said legal proceedings are continuing as part of broader efforts to pursue corruption cases and protect public funds.