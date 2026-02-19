Poland Urges All Citizens to Leave Iran Immediately Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged all Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately, warning that evacuation may soon be impossible amid rising US-Iran tensions.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - With tensions escalating around Iran and Washington hinting at potential military action, Poland’s prime minister issued an urgent call for all Polish citizens to leave the country without delay, warning that evacuation windows could close within hours.

Donald Tusk on Thursday called on all Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately, following renewed hints of possible military action by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic.

“Everyone who is still in Iran must leave immediately, and under no circumstances should anyone plan to travel to that country,” Tusk said at a press conference.

He added: “The possibility of heated conflict is very real, and in a few, a dozen or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be an option.”

This marks the second time in recent months that the Polish government has urged its citizens to leave Iran.

The warning comes as the US continues to build up military forces near Iran, including warships, fighter jets, and refueling aircraft, laying the groundwork for a potentially sustained campaign should Trump give the order.

The evacuation call follows a high-level meeting in Washington in which President Trump convened his top advisers to discuss the escalating crisis with Iran, according to Axios.

Trump was briefed on nuclear talks held earlier in the week in Geneva, as senior officials discussed next steps. According to Axios, the administration may be closer to a major war in the Middle East than many Americans realize.

A potential US military operation in Iran could involve a massive, weeks-long campaign, rather than a limited strike, sources told the outlet.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “there are many arguments one can make in favor of a strike against Iran,” while emphasizing that diplomacy remains Trump’s preferred option. She reiterated that “Iran would be very wise to make a deal.”

Axios also reported that the US military moved more than 50 fighter jets to the Middle East within 24 hours as part of a broader buildup of air and naval assets near Iran. The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group in the eastern Mediterranean is expected to be a key factor in determining the timing of any possible military campaign.

US officials have described the nuclear talks as “difficult,” with no breakthrough announced, and warned that a large-scale campaign could “begin very soon.”

As diplomatic efforts remain uncertain and military deployments intensify, Poland’s warning underscores the growing sense of urgency surrounding the Iran crisis.